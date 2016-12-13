Incitement investigation opened for Netanyahu noose poster

Attorney General Mandelblitt has approved the government’s request for an investigation of the "noose" picture of the PM.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblitt confirmed that the police will open an investigation on suspicion of incitement to violence, following the appearance of a poster of Prime Minister Netanyahu with a noose on the walls of the Bezalel Academy of Art in Jerusalem.

The identity of the poster’s creator is as yet unknown.

Prof. Adi Stern, president of Bezalel, said on Army Radio Tuesday morning that "there is some attempt here to paint the Bezalel Academy as a leftist institution, and to present a distorted image of Bezalel, a public institution set up as a Zionist enterprise by the Zionist Congress. By the way, we don’t know who removed the work. Apparently, whoever put it up also took it down,” he said.