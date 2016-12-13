$50,000 for an afternoon with Ivanka

Daughter of President-elect is selling the opportunity to sit down over coffee and cake for a whopping $50,000 - for charity.

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office next month, the soon-to-be First Daughter is capitalizing on her family’s fame, offering well-heeled fans and admirers the opportunity for an exclusive sit-down meeting – for a price.

In what could be the most expensive selfie opportunity with a celeb, Ivanka Trump is auctioning off an opportunity to chat with one of the most famous businesswomen in America today in an online sale advertised as “Enjoy Coffee with Ivanka Trump in NYC or DC”.

While the estimated value of a coffee with the 35-year old entrepreneur and mother of three is $50,000, the bidding thus far has reached just under half that figure at $24,000.

Money raised in the auction will go to charity, specifically the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, which is supported in part by a foundation managed by Ivanka’s brother, Eric. The sale is hosted by CharityBuzz.