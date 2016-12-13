74-year old man killed in Haifa flooding

A 74-year old man was killed Tuesday morning after the car he was travelling in was trapped in a flooded tunnel in the northern coastal city of Haifa.

The man was found by fire and rescue units in the rear seat of a car trapped in the Halutzi HaTasia Street tunnel. At the time of the discovery the man had no vital signs, a result of hypothermia caused by the cold flood waters.

An MDA emergency response team provided first aid to the man, who was then evacuated to Rambam Hospital. He was later declared dead by hospital doctors.

Barak Ratner, one of the MDA paramedics who treated the man, recalled the discovery.

“When we reached the scene, we found a man, roughly 60 years of age, outside of a car, who was not breathing and had no pulse. We began to provide medical treatment and perform advanced resuscitation techniques and treatment to warm up the body. We brought him on board the [ambulance] unit for intensive car and evacuated him quickly to Rambam Hospital as he was in serious condition.”

Stormy weather in northern Israel was also responsible for a series of accidents on Route 90, leaving 18 people injured.





