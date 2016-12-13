'Amona could never happen in the US'

Arutz Sheva recently interviewed MK Shuli Mualem (Jewish Home) and pro-Israel activist Dr. Joseph Frager in New York. MK Mualem is in the US to encourage American support for Amona and for the new Regulation Law.

MK Mualem said, “It's very important, 50 years after the miracle of the 6-day war and coming back to Judea and Samaria that we successfully regulate Jewish settlement there. This is our goal, to regulate Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria.”

Dr. Frager noted that Amona’s plight “would never happen in America because we believe in eminent domain, which allows the government to take or utilize land in any fashion that they see fit. And of course, the government of Israel has supported Amona for many years. The Regulation Law would finally allow the government to have the last say on all the towns of Judea and Samaria, and to ensure that what's happening in Amona will not happen again in any other towns which are similar to Amona.”

He quoted former US Ambassador to the UN, John Bolton as saying that it doesn't make sense that Jews shouldn't be allowed to live anywhere in their own homeland they choose. “Most Americans as well as President-elect Trump feel the same way.”

MK Mualem spoke about her trip to the US, saying “I'm very happy to see so many people here in America, both Jewish and non-Jewish, that support Amona and the Regulation Law to enable Jews to live anywhere in their land with equal rights to protect their property and their communities."

“After the Regulation Law, we can talk about extending Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, as in Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, that are fully part of the State of Israel and not just the Land of Israel.”