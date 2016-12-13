Trump confirmed as winner in Wisconsin

U.S. President-elect confirmed as the winner in Wisconsin, following a recount requested by Green Party candidate.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was confirmed on Monday as the winner in Wisconsin, following a presidential recount requested by Green Party candidate Jill Stein, The Associated Press reports.

Trump picked up a net 162 votes as a result of the recount that the Wisconsin Elections Commission certified Monday, showing him defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton by more than 22,000 votes.

The final results changed by fewer than 1,800 votes, noted AP.

The recount concluded after a federal judge on Friday dismissed a request by Trump supporters to halt the presidential election recount in Wisconsin.

Stein has also tried to get statewide recounts in in Pennsylvania – where she later dropped her request – and in Michigan, where a judge this week ordered to stop the recount. The federal deadline to certify the vote is Tuesday.

Wisconsin's recount uncovered no widespread problems or hacking as Stein had suggested, without evidence, that there might be, noted AP.

Trump has blasted the recount, saying, "The people have spoken and the election is over, and as Hillary Clinton herself said on election night.... It is important to point out that with the help of millions of voters across the country, we won...the most [electoral votes] of any Republican since 1988...we carried nine of 13 battleground states, 30 of 50 states, and more than 2,600 counties nationwide - the most since President Ronald Reagan in 1984."

He added that Stein's motive in requesting a vote recount may not be to win the presidency but to line her personal pocket.