Defense Ministry official says Amona resident assaulted him

Kobi Eliraz, Avigdor Liberman's Secretary for Settlement Affairs, claimed that a resident of Amona assaulted him in a Samaria cafe.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's Secretary for Settlement Affairs, Kobi Eliraz, reported that he had defended himself after suffering abuse from residents of Amona, according to a report by Channel 2.

According to the report, Eliraz, a resident of the town of Eli in Samaria where he once served as mayor, told his superiors in the Defense Ministry that residents of Amona called and asked to meet him in a cafe in the Binyamin region to discuss the upcoming demolition of their community.

Eliraz said that one of the residents pounced him, saying it was 'violence from friendship.' Eliraz testified that he said: "Brother, what is the matter? Are you out of your mind?"

"I regained my senses and knocked him to the floor." he continued.

Eliraz added that he was taunted as well as assaulted.