Watch: Live broadcast of F-35 arrival ceremony

Israel receives the F-35 stealth fighter jet, the most advanced military aircraft in the world. The aircraft features Israeli technology

The two F-35 fighter aircraft will finally arrive in Israel Monday, after the transit from Italy was delayed due to low visibility.

The aircraft will land at Nevatim Air Force Base, where an inaugural ceremony for the landing of the fighter jets is taking place.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said: "We received much more power today. The pilots and these planes can operate in any arena, whether closer or farther."

"The long arm [of Israel] has become even longer and stronger today." Netanyahu added. "Anyone who thinks of attacking us will [only] put himself in danger. This is necessary to ensure our [continued] existence."

President Reuven Rivlin said that "The tremendous power which will land here, more than 22 tons of flying steel, will change the Middle East. It is too soon to understand appreciate the nature of the change and its effects on the region, but the change is taking place now. The aircraft which will land here changes the rules of the game."

Rivlin thanked outgoing US President Barack Obama for his contribution to Israel's security and expressed confidence that President=elect Donald Trump would continue to make Israel's security a priority.