Trump campaign manager: He will move US embassy to Jerusalem

Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway says President-elect fully intends to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

President-elect Donald Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, confirmed that Trump intends to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Speaking with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on his Monday morning show, Conway said that moving the embassy to Jerusalem "is very big priority for this president-elect, Donald Trump."

"He made it very clear during the campaign, Hugh, and as president-elect I've heard him repeat it several times privately, if not publicly.” she continued.

Congress passed a law in 1995 mandating that the US embassy be moved to Israel. The law included a waiver allowing the the President to postpone the move. Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama have all exercised this waiver throughout their presidencies, despite promises to move the embassy.

Conway implied that it was a mistake for past presidents not to move the embassy. “It is something that our friend in Israel, a great friend in the Middle East, would appreciate and something that a lot of Jewish-Americans have expressed their preference for," she said. "It is a great move. It is an easy move to do based on how much he talked about that in the debates and in the sound bites.”

David Friedman, one of Trump's advisers on Israel, had previously stated that Trump intended to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.