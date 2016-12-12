Herzog responds to dramatic drop in polls

Labor Chairman Isaac Herzog responded at a Labor Party convention on Sunday at the Tel Aviv Fairgrounds to recent poll results showing that his party’s representation would drop from 24 to 10 Knesset seats if elections were held today.

“I learned from Shimon Peres that a political journey has many twists and turns, and those who cannot handle the worst times will never get to see victory,” Herzog said.

“Peres was human, but he did not lose his cool like other elected officials who were rattled by every poll that was used for internal political fights,” he added. He also mentioned Peres’ quip that polls are like perfume. They’re meant to be smelled not drunk.

Herzog attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom Herzog said was “trying to become Israel’s first sultan.”

The convention approved a proposal by Herzog that would allow the next Labor Secretary-General to also be a member of Knesset. This proposal will enable Herzog’s ally, MK Eitan Cabel to run for the position as well as MK Michal Bitan, ally of former Labor Party Chairman, Shelly Yechimovich. The internal party election for the new Secretary-General will take place next month, no later than January 19.