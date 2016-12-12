Trump names Gen. John Kelly as Secretary of Homeland Security

President-elect Trump named retired Gen. John Kelly as his choice for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated retired General John Kelly as his choice for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Trump's transition team announced Monday.

Sources close to Trump said that he was drawn to Gen. Kelly because of his experience as the former head of the US Southern Command. Trump has repeatedly expressed concern about securing America's southern border.

The Department of Homeland Security includes the Customs & Border Protection, Citizenship & Immigration Services, the Coast Guard, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Secret Service and the Transportation Security Administration.

Trump said of Gen. Kelly: “Gen. John Kelly’s decades of military service and deep commitment to fighting the threat of terrorism inside our borders makes him the ideal choice to serve as our Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.”

“He is the right person to spearhead the urgent mission of stopping illegal immigration and securing our borders, streamlining TSA and improving coordination between our intelligence and law enforcement agencies. With Gen. Kelly at the helm of DHS, the American people will have a leader committed to our safety as well as one who will work hand-in-hand with America’s rank-and-file TSA, ICE and Border Patrol officers.” he added.

Gen. Kelly released a statement after the confirmation of his appointment.

“The American people voted in this election to stop terrorism, take back sovereignty at our borders, and put a stop to political correctness that for too long has dictated our approach to national security. I will tackle those issues with a seriousness of purpose and a deep respect for our laws and Constitution.”

“I am honored for the opportunity to be back in the service to our country, and our people.” Kelley added.

