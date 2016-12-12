Lapid: “The political system betrays the citizens”

Chairman of the Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid, spoke at the beginning of the party’s faction meeting on Monday about the establishment of a special committee concerning senior civil service appointments.

"This is not a ministerial committee to examine why the salaries of the citizens of Israel have not improved for the last ten years. It is not a ministerial committee to examine why there are not enough shelters in the North if a new round of conflict with Hezbollah were to start tomorrow. It is not a ministerial committee to examine why the ammonia tank in Haifa, the biggest in the Middle East, is still not closed, "said Lapid.

"It is not a ministerial committee to examine how it is that the Prime Minister did not know - did not know! – that some of the money, some of the billions that the security system paid for submarines, secretly returned and landed in the pockets of David Shimron, the lawyer, best friend and chief political representative of the Prime Minister ".

"There are no ministerial committees on these matters. These are not important enough for the Israeli government not bother to even discussing. What was important? What is it that was urgent and important enough to form a committee with ministers from Likud, home of the Jewish and Shas and to promote it as quickly as possible? What was the cause of this sudden need for efficiency?" Asked Lapid rhetorically.

Lapid stated, "This is a political system that betrays the citizens of Israel. The politicians are preoccupied only with themselves, instead of getting up in the morning and going to work. Work! Work for the citizens of Israel and not for the sake of those who are only interested in exchanging favors."

According to a recent poll, Lapid’s party would, in the next election, win the same number of seats as Likud (25), and Lapid has himself recently stated that he’s the only alternative to Netanyahu.