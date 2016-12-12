Hospital transfers Rabbi Steinsaltz to regular ward

Shaarei Zedek Hospital announces improvement in Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz's condition, transfers him to regular ward.

Jerusalem's Shaarei Zedek Hospital announced on Monday an improvement in Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz's condition.

Rabbi Steinsaltz has been moved from the Intensive Care Unit to a regular ward.

Rabbi Steinsaltz suffered a stroke last week, and was transferred to Shaarei Zedek Hospital, where he underwent successful surgery to remove a blood clot. He is breathing on his own and is responsive to his surroundings.

The public is asked to continue praying for the recovery of Adin ben Rivka Leah and to respect the family's privacy.