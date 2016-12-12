Watch: Riot at 'Salute to Terror' event

An event intended to mark the 49th anniversary of an infamous terror group was instead dominated by internecine violence, as a senior terror official was assaulted during his address, sparking a massive brawl.

The incident took place in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Saturday during a large gathering held to mark the 49th anniversary of the founding of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a terror group responsible for some of the most infamous attacks on Israelis, including the assassination of Tourism Minister Rehavam Zeevi and the Ben Gurion Airport massacre.

But when keynote speaker Kayed Al-Ghoul, a senior PFLP official, took the podium to address the gathering, he was attacked by an unknown assailant, sparking a brawl which quickly escalated into a virtual riot.

A report by the PFLP website declined to mention the violence, focusing instead on al-Ghoul’s speech, which condemned “the Zionist movement, reactionary Arab regimes, and global imperialism, particularly US imperialism.”

Al-Ghoul also slammed the growth of the Jewish population in Jerusalem, which he called the “Judaization” of the Israeli capital.