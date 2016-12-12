Bolton to Obama: Don't support anti-Israel resolutions

In an interview with Dr. Joseph Frager, the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) and the OJC, former UN Ambassador John Bolton explained his policy regarding Israel, as well as his opinion on US President Barack Obama's policy on the subject.

Bolton described the US policy on "peace in the Middle East" as being "bipartisan" and requiring both sides to directly discuss a solution agreeable to both of them. He also said any attempt on the part of non-locals to force an agreement on the two sides would likely backfire, making peace less likely and more difficult to achieve.

"We've got a president here who sadly has the worst governmental to governmental relationship with the state of Israel since the modern state was created in 1948," Bolton said. "Right now we've got a president in the post election period before his term is up who faces no political consequences and who could well take steps that violate this 50 year bipartisan agreement that its not for the us or anyone to impose what the final peace terms will be between Israel and the other parties in the Middle East."

He also encouraged Obama to vote against the new anti-Israel resolutions being drafted in the UN, and not fall into the trap of abstaining or voting in favor.

"Voting for these resolutions...its something we urge the president not to undertake. There are those out there who want to destroy the state of Israel and harm American interest in the region... I take this to be a real and palpable danger, not one that's gotten the coverage it deserves," he continued. "We want to underline here today...[people from] various different perspectives fear this outcome. We want to alert people to the threat that we're facing, and urge everybody who values the only functioning democracy in the middle east, who values the US Israel relationship, who values the importance of peace and security in that critical region of the world, to let the president know we want him to uphold fifty years of bipartisan foreign policy and not deviate from it in the closing days of his presidency."





Loading....



