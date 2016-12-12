

Cancer patient asks for help "The Cancer Has Spread To My Entire Body" - Please Help Us Pay For My Meds

Kupat Ha'Ir Reuven Only two months ago I was living a normal life. With children at home, and a wife expecting a new baby very soon, there was no shortage of things to be busy with.



That all came crashing down when I was diagnosed with cancer. Needless to say, I was shocked when the doctors told me that the cancer had spread through my entire body.



But I will not give up this fight.



I have already undergone surgery, and am taking the meds I need to save my life. However we simply cannot stay financially afloat in a time like this, without help. I am begging you, please hep me to cover the surgeries & meds that I need to get better. My family is already fearful of losing me. In this time that I cannot support them, should they also suffer without the daily necessities that we can no longer afford?



I must fight for my life. I must fight for my wife, and children. But we need your help.



Please daven for Reuven Yosef Ben Chana for a refuah shalema.

