'The next time I die, bury me in Jerusalem'

On Monday morning September 5th, while the rest of the country enjoyed a slow start to Labor Day, Isaac Leider and the VitalOne crew arrived bright and early at 5 Rita Avenue in Monsey, New York ready to begin a labor of love: an air medical transport everyone else had deemed impossible.

A chance encounter in Evergreen Kosher Market was the catalyst for this amazing journey; provided at a reduced rate and with a dedicated, volunteer crew.

Rabbi Moshe Yehuda Lebowitz, a 73-year-old Holocaust survivor, has a long history of medical complications and respiratory problems. On a ventilator, when he was not inpatient at area hospitals, he often required the professional expertise of David Zidile, Respiratory Therapist. Having come close to death numerous times, Rabbi Lebowitz often quipped; “The next time I die, I want to be buried on Har Hamenuchas.”

The idea took root, and before long, Rabbi Lebowitz became determined to make Aliyah, “while I am still breathing.”

“For the longest time, I just thought of his wish as the whim of an older man; an impossible and unattainable dream”, shares his daughter and care coordinator, Gitty Kalikstein. “We all knew he was much too sick to make the trip; and his doctors confirmed it. Some even told us that the flight would kill him!”

The wish took an unexpected turn towards reality when Mrs. Lebowitz met David Zidile, who inquired after his patient’s health. “It’s the craziest thing,” Mrs. Lebowitz responded. “Moshe Yehuda wants to move to Israel, even though it’s impossible for him to travel.”

David, who is the Flight Paramedic for VitalOne answered, “Of course it’s possible. I’ll call my boss, Isaac Leider.”

And so the stage was set for an incredible air medical transport. While Isaac consulted with doctors both in the New York and Israel to arrange the myriad medical details, Nefesh B’Nefesh was contacted to initiate the Aliyah process. The Lebowitz family is not just any family; after raising 8 children of their own, they adopted four children with special needs, ranging in age from 15 to 28. Complex arrangements needed to be made for their ongoing care and comfort in Israel as well.

With a bracha from Horav Chaim Kanievsky shlita encouraging their efforts, the Lebowitz family spent the next several months taking care of the hundreds of logistical details involved. Once the Aliyah was approved, VitalOne took over. The beside to bedside trip was anything but simple. Rabbi Lebowitz’s vitals had to be constantly monitored. Once on the plane, between the VitalOne medical team, the medications and the sophisticated medical equipment, the entire first class section of the El Al Boeing 747 was turned into an airborne hospital room.

Gitty is still amazed at how smooth the transport went. “The ambulance came to my parents’ home and carefully transferred my father to the airport where I met them with 10 carry-ons filled with medication. Isaac was there orchestrating every step. The crew took us though the TSA check points, and from there we went to the King David lounge. As soon as we were ready to board, we were escorted directly to the EL AL plane where the lead flight attendant, Ian, was waiting to greet us. Between the complete attention of the VitalOne crew, the entire fist class cabin prepared just for us, the incredible array of Glatt kosher food and the very gracious steward Iyon who tended to our every need, you would have thought we were visiting dignitaries!”

“I felt so comfortable that the VitalOne crew would be able to handle anything that might come up, I actually ate a delicious meal of grilled chicken and quinoa and took advantage of the Tempur-Pedic mattress to get some sleep!”

With the intense preparation and professional expertise of the VitalOne crew including Dr. Avi Factor, Medical Director/ Flight Physician, David Zidile, Flight Paramedic and Respiratory Therapist and Raanan Zidile, Flight Paramedic, the flight turned out to be uneventful. “Though we are ready for anything, our goal is to be proactive rather than reactive and prevent any mid-flight medical crisis through close monitoring of vitals and constant supervision,” explains Dr. Avi Factor, Medical Director and Flight Physician.

As soon as the El Al flight touched down in Ben Gurion airport at 5:45 am, Rabbi Lebowitz was whisked into a United Hatzalah ambulance waiting on the tarmac, for the short ride to the Beit Rivka Geriatric Rehabilitation Hospital in Petah Tikva, the VitalOne crew at his side. At 7:32 am, a mere 19 hours after the transport began, Rabbi Lebowitz was transferred to the care of Dr. Gregory Papirov, the accepting physician.

“My father is gloriously happy,” shares Gitty. “With G-d’s help he will soon be living in a brand new apartment in Jerusalem overlooking Geulah. Isaac is a magician who can arrange anything. In his quiet and unassuming way, he accomplishes the impossible. Between him, David, Raanan, Avi Factor and the amazing crew, VitalOne made my father’s dream come true and we are all forever grateful.”