Microsoft to set up new campus in Herzliya

Microsoft builds new campus in Herzliya, rents office space for 3.5 billion NIS per month.

Microsoft Israel has announced they will set up a new campus in the central city of Herzliya. The campus will be located in the Herzliya Industrial Zone, and will combine all of Microsoft Israel's separate Herzliya offices into one large campus.

The new building, which is already being built, will have ten floors and be built according to US "green" building standards. The construction is expected to cost 1 billion NIS.

Microsoft will pay about 70 NIS per square meter per month, for a total of 3.5 billion NIS per month, reaching a total of approximately 3.5 million NIS per month for the their 45,000 square meter campus.

The company is still waiting on official approval from Microsoft management.