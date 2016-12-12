IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות

Watch: Amona residents protest outside of Kahlon's house

Residents and supporters of the embattled town of Amona take their protest to Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's doorstep.

Contact Editor
Shimon Cohen,

Protesters outside of Moshe Kahlon's house
Protesters outside of Moshe Kahlon's house
Yehuda Puah

Amona supporters protest outside home of Moshe Kahlon Yehuda Puah



Tags:Amona, Moshe Kahlon


Related Stories