Amona supporters protest outside home of Moshe Kahlon Yehuda Puah
Tags:Amona, Moshe Kahlon
Watch: Amona residents protest outside of Kahlon's house
Watch: Amona residents protest outside of Kahlon's house
Residents and supporters of the embattled town of Amona take their protest to Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's doorstep.
Shimon Cohen, 12/12/16 07:39
Protesters outside of Moshe Kahlon's house
Yehuda Puah
