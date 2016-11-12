Yesha activist Daniella Weiss says PM doesn't want to destroy Amona, whole issue caused by Peace Now when Arabs did not care about the land.

Daniella Weiss, the co-founder of the NACHALA Land of Israel movement and former mayor of Kedumim, spoke with Arutz Sheva about a rally NACHALA is organizing in support of Amona this coming Tuesday.

She explained that she believes that Amona can still be saved an d allowed to remain in its current location because "there is no logic in the destruction of a settlement that was located on a bare hill, and the demand of the Arabs for this land is artificial, was motivated by Peace Now lawyers."

She added that she was hopeful that the rally could be successful because the Prime Minister does not want to destroy Amona himself. "Netanyahu wants to right the wrong, but he doesn't know how to do it."