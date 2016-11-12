IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות

Watch: Israel's first stealth fighters delivered from US

First two F-35I Lightning fighters to be at center of welcoming ceremony on Monday.

Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff,

The F-35 Lightning II Adir
The F-35 Lightning II Adir
Lockheed Martin




Tags:F-35 Adir Lightning II


Related Stories