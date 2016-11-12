Danon: This is a sensitive time for Israeli diplomacy

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, warned in an interview with Arutz Sheva that the period from now until President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as President of the United States is a dangerous period for Israel, diplomatically speaking.

"We are in a very sensitive period." Danon said. "There are three international initiatives before us. The first is the French conference on the 21st of the month. There is New Zealand's initiative calling for negotiations and condemning construction in Judea and Samaria. And there is also a proposal which focuses on Palestinian construction in Judea and Samaria. All of this [is taking place] at the end of Obama's term in office to take advantage of the transition period."

He addressed concerns that President Barack Obama will betray Israel at the UN Security Council, either by supporting an anti-Israel resolution or by simply failing to veto one. "We are working behind the scenes [with US officials] and hope that American policy [of vetoing one-sided anti-Israel resolutions] will not change."

"Right now American [officials] say that they will not support a resolution that is 'unbalanced.' As for what 'unbalanced' means - it is open to interpretation. It is clear that the resolution of the Palestinian Authority is not balanced, but we fear that a cosmetic change with [be enough for Obama] to call it balanced." he added.

Danon also addressed the anti-Israel climate at the UN. He said that he does not even speak to the PA representative to the UN after the latter made anti-Semitic remarks. "The Palestinian representative at the UN has chosen the path of incitement, by comparing IDF soldiers to Nazis. I'm am not having a dialogue with those who compare IDF soldiers to Nazis. I hope he will either retract his statements or he will be replaced by someone who chooses the path of dialogue and not the path of incitement."