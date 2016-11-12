Watch: Fatah TV broadcasts terror-song 72 times in one month

Palestinian Media Watch reports that the official Fatah TV station broadcasted the same terror-promoting song 72 times in November alone.

Fatah's official TV station, Awdah, broadcast a song which promotes terrorism 73 times during the month of November, according to a report by Palestinian Media Watch (PMW).

The lyrics to the song are: From my wounds, my weapon has emerged.

O, our revolution, my weapon has emerged

There is no force in the world that can remove the weapon from my hand

My weapon has emerged. My weapon has emerged."



In at least one of the broadcasts, Fatah leader and former Palestinian Authority President Yasser Arafat is shown saying: "For our movement, ‘armed struggle’ means taking part in an armed revolutionary war of the masses."

The song was played on average more than twice a day throughout the month of November, which was the same month in which Fatah held its seventh congress.

According to PMW, the same terror-promoting song has been broadcast hundreds of times on Awdah TV since February 2015.