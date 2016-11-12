Netanyahu: Turkey must condemn terror against Israel

Prime Minister lambasts bombings in Turkey, but adds fight against terrorism must be mutual, calls on Turkey to condemn anti-Israel terror.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday condemned the twin bombings that killed 38 people in Istanbul, while at the same time calling on Turkey to speak out against attacks in Israel.

"Israel condemns all terrorism in Turkey and expects that Turkey will condemn all terrorist attacks in Israel," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting.

"The fight against terrorism must be mutual. It must be mutual in condemnation and in countermeasures, and this is what the state of Israel expects from all countries it is in contact with, including Turkey."

A car bomb detonated Saturday night in Istanbul outside the home stadium of football giants Besiktas after a Super Lig match against Bursaspor, and less than a minute later a suicide attacker blew himself up at a nearby park.

Turkish authorities claimed the attacks in which police officers accounted for most of dead were likely the work of Kurdish militants.

Turkey and Israel agreed to normalize ties in June after a bitter diplomatic rift over a 2010 attempt by a Turkish ship bound for Gaza to break Israel’s security blockade of the Hamas regime.

Ten Turkish radical Islamists died after attacking Israeli special forces who boarded the ship.

Under the deal to renew ties, Israel's new ambassador arrived in Ankara on December 1, while Turkey's envoy arrived in Israel on Saturday.

An Istanbul court on Friday dropped a case against four top former Israeli commanders who were being tried in absentia over the deadly raid.

Despite the deal, considerable tensions remain with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presenting himself as a champion of the Palestinian Authority and regularly meeting with Khaled Meshaal, leader of the Hamas terror group.

AFP contributed to this report