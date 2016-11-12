Trump: Democrats can't handle my 'landslide' victory

President-election Donald Trump blasted claims his stunning November 8th election win was enabled by Russian hackers, telling Fox News in an interview aired on Sunday that Democrats bitter with the results of the election were inventing excuses for their defeat.

“It's just another excuse. I don't believe it,” said Trump. “Every week it's another excuse. We had a massive landslide victory, as you know, in the Electoral College.”

Trump’s predecessor, outgoing President Barack Obama, demanded a full investigation into alleged Russian involvement in the hacking of senior Clinton aides’ email accounts, after a report by the CIA concluded that the former Cold War rival had intervened in the election on behalf of the GOP candidate.

A senior US official briefed by the CIA said, "It is the assessment of the intelligence community that Russia's goal here was to favor one candidate over the other, to help Trump get elected. That's a consensus view."

But Trump rejected the claim American intel had a “consensus view” finding the Russian government responsible, saying that attempts to ascertain the identity of hackers after the fact was difficult to achieve with any degree of certainty.

“Nobody really knows, and hacking is very interesting. Once they hack, if you don't catch them in the act you're not going to catch them. They have no idea if it's Russia or China or somebody. It could be somebody sitting in a bed some place.”

The President-elect suggested that the claim that Russia was responsible for his win was an attempt by his political enemies to avoid coming to grips with the reality of their defeat.

“Democrats are putting it out because they suffered one of the greatest defeats in the history of politics in this country.”