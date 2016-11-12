Knesset Speaker to students: Don't learn from the MKs

"I hope you don't learn from the Knesset members who are not acting appropriately," Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) told students who visited the Knesset on Sunday. "I hope you will tell your representatives that you expect them to act properly."

"I have no easy solutions. I have an ethics committee and a hammer, but if the public would speak out against verbal abuse, things would be different," he continued. "There is a committee who makes the decisions. It doesn't look good for people to be discussing their own salaries, and it's hard to find a balance. I think Israel's president should elect a committee which will meet every few months and decide how much the Prime Minister and the judges should be earning."

Edelstein also spoke about how the government is elected.

"We've tried to switch to direct elections. I think politics are more complicated. Even though it's unstable, only the system we have ensures everyone is represented in the Knesset. I am against raising the number of seats required to enter the coalition. it's not healthy and it's not right," he said.