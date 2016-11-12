MK Glick: I want Arabs to vote for me

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) attacked coalition chairman David Bitan (Likud) for saying on Saturday that he preferred Arabs not vote in Israeli elections.

"The hope that there will be those who do not vote stems from a lack of self-esteem. I don't want the Arabs to refrain from voting for me," Glick told Galei Zahal Radio. "I suggest we all refrain from generalizations, and focus on wanting everyone to take part in Israeli democracy."

Glick also warned, "Woe is us if there is a sector of Israeli society who does not feel they have any part in democracy and has no desire to participate in Israeli elections."

Though Bitan has received much criticism for his statement, he stands behind his words.

"I don't think this needed to be rephrased, I think I said correctly and I think it was the right thing to say. The Joint Arab List does not represent the identity of Israeli Arabs, even though 97% of Arab voters voted for the Joint Arab List," he explained.