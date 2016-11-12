Bezeq workers open work dispute

Bezeq Workers' Committee Chairman Shlomo Kfir announced on Sunday morning that Bezeq opened a work dispute.

"The Bezeq workers' fight is the fight of all of Israel's union workers," he said. "We will not remain indifferent to the Economics Committee's attempts to harm us. We thank the HIstadrut and especially chairman Avi Nissenkorn for announcing a work dispute.

"As everyone knows, in recent days the Knesset's Economics Committee has attempted to advance a process which will harm everyone. We will not remain indifferent to these attempts, and we intend to work and to use all the tools we have in order to change the Committee's decision," he concluded.

A work dispute allows workers to strike with two weeks' warning.