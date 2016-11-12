Leftist MK: Syrian refugees will terrorize Europe

In an unusually conservative speech at the European Parliament, MK Hilik Bar (Zionist Union) warned Europe of the dangers inherent in floods of Syrian refugees, and recommended Europe integrate intensive counter-terrorism into their refugee policies.

"There is no doubt that the recent flood of refugees to Europe can be manipulated by terrorist organizations, and we’ve already seen tragic examples of these tactics. The Syrian civil war and the Islamic State are fueling the global jihad, and this gives some terrorists the impression that they can change the world – change our world. The clash of civilizations is here and now, and only by standing together and fighting this extremism, can we show that they are on the wrong side of history," he said.

Bar continued, "We have to make terrorists understand that terror is and will always be counter-productive to any goal they want to reach. We should prove to them that noble goals can only be achieved through noble means. To those who want to live here, in Europe or the Middle East, instead of us, we should give a very clear and sharp answer – it will never ever happen! We have to fight them – fearlessly –and with all the means that we have. We have to fight terror with zero tolerance and seek peace in every corner we can."

Bar also recommended infrastructure target weapons, soldiers, and money, as well as commanders and terrorist "military" bases.

What makes this speech unique is that Bar heads the Knesset's Caucus for the Two-State Solution. He also said Arab terrorism does not help the "Palestinian" cause, instead pushing it farther away.

Previously, Bar has publicly emphasized his support for a two-state solution, but also said that EU boycotts "hurt the Palestinian workers" who are "good people who are not involved in this conflict."