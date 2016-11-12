Cairo explosion kills 25

Egyptian officials have reported an explosion near the Coptic cathedral in Cairo killed 25 people and injured 38 others.

The explosion happened during prayers, around 10am local time.

According to reports, dozens of the injured are women and children who were at the cathedral at the time of the explosion.

Though it is not yet clear what caused the blast, Egyptian media reports an unidentified woman placed a device containing 6 kilograms of explosives inside the cathedral, then detonated it by remote control. Experts also say the severity of the attack may point to a suicide operation.

This attack comes only two days after an explosion killed six Egyptian policemen near the Giza pyramids.