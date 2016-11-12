Rain, storms expected this week

Israel gears up for winter after a week and a half of summer weather.

Israel forecasters are expecting winter to return in full force on Tuesday, after Israelis enjoyed a week and a half of sunny days and warmer weather.

Snow is expected to fall in the Hermon on Tuesday, and may spread to other northern mountains by Wednesday.

Sunday is expected to be partially cloudy to cloudy, but with no significant temperature change. Monday will be partially cloudy and slightly warmer, but Monday night will see rainfall in the north of Israel and along the coast, as well as isolated thunderstorms.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with thunderstorms as well as showers. The rain will being in the north of Israel and travel southward towards the center. Southwest winds are expected along the coast and in mountainous regions.

Temperatures are expected to be slightly lower than usual.

There may be flooding in the eastern streams.