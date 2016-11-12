Gaza children: 'Jews, beware of Mohammed's army'

Gaza children spew hate, young father says their words are not hate but tenets of the Quran.

Gazan children paraded at an event marking 29 years since the founding of the Hamas terror organization, flying Hamas and "Palestinian" flags and chanting, "We're the al-Kassam troops."

According to the Hamas newspaper Palestin, 11-year-old Muaez Tanbura swore he would "return to Palestine after it was Judenrein" and said "we will free our entire land."

His friend, Ismail Rihan, flew a "Palestinian" flag and said, "I love Palestine. Jews, remember Khaybar: Mohammed's army will be back. Get out of here. I want to expel you."

Hamis al-Masri, a young father, said, "Neither the adults nor the children will forget our land. The adults have passed the key of return to the children, and we will not stop working to return to our land and our longing to return will not weaken with time. The land's owner will not leave his land. The Zionist enemy has no place on our land."

He also said the children's awareness of the issue stems from education in line with the Quran and their longing to return to their land and homes.