Knesset approves healthier menu for afternoon programs

The Knesset approved on Monday a law which will require supervision for food served in afternoon programs, and which will fine programs whose menus do not meet the required health standards. The law, which was proposed by MK Rachel Azaria (Kulanu) passed with 47 in favor and none opposed.

The new law will ensure children enrolled in afternoon programs will eat healthy food instead of junk, and will dictate what kinds of food may be eaten in the programs. Afternoon programs will be required to inform parents of the menu and its nutritional value. Health supervisors will take samples from the food served in afternoon programs and bring the samples to be tested in a lab. Any violation of the law will subject the program to a 6,000 NIS fine.

In her proposal, Azaria wrote, "The subject of children's nutrition and eating habits is an important one, especially during the first few years of children's lives. Food is an important and central part of children's lives and helping children acquire healthy eating habits is therefore of utmost importance and needs to begin during the preschool years. Healthy eating will help children form healthy habits and will prevent future illnesses.

"Israeli children spend dozens of hours each week in educational programs, especially afternoon programs, which serve them lunch and snacks. The afternoon programs are meant to provide an educational environment for children after school hours, while their parents work. Children spend 15 hours a week in afternoon programs, where they eat the main meal of the day. These children should receive a variety of nutritionally sound food, which will improve their lives both now and in the future.

"In preschool, our children eat everything we do not want them to eat. Because both parents have to work, they have no control over what their children end up eating. Israel is one of the world leaders in child obesity. And this is the first time any law has mentioned the word 'afternoon program,'" concluded Azaria.

She also added, "Children will have a hard time giving up shnitzels, French fries, and ketchup, but we're not aiming for organic quinoa, we're aiming for healthy homemade food. It will be challenging, and we will need the parents' help to succeed, but we will manage."

The new law does not include additions to the budget.

Another law which was passed last week will force manufacturers to label unhealthy foods which have high sugar, saturated fat, or sodium, as well as foods which have high calorie content.