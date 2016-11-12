Erdogan: Istanbul explosions aimed at maximizing casualties

Turkish President says explosions outside Istanbul soccer stadium were a terrorist attack against security forces and citizens.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday night issued a statement following the explosions outside an Istanbul soccer stadium.

In the statement, Erdogan confirmed the explosions were a terrorist attack which targeted police and civilians and aimed to cause as many casualties as possible.

"A terrorist attack has been carried out against our security forces and our citizens. It has been understood that the explosions after the Besiktas-Bursaspor soccer game aimed to maximize casualties. As a result of these attacks unfortunately we have martyrs and wounded," he said, according to Reuters.

15 people were reported killed and at least 69 were wounded in Saturday’s attack, which occurred when a suspected car bomb exploded outside the soccer stadium, located in central Istanbul.

The blast and another one were heard hours after the end of a match between two of Turkey's top teams, said the country’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

The first and larger explosion took place about 10:30 p.m. after the home team Besiktas beat visitor Bursaspor 2-1 in the Turkish Super League. Officials gave no immediate details on the nature of the second explosion, which sounded like it came from the same area.

Soylu called the explosion a "cruel plot", according to Fox News.

Turkish Transport Minister Ahmet Arslan called the attack an act of terrorism on Twitter, Reuters reported.