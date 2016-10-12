Likud to Lapid: The public has not forgotten

The Likud party responded on Saturday evening to Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid's interview with Channel 2, in which Lapid claimed he was Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's only rival and that he could beat Netanyahu if elections were held today.

"No fancy interview is going to deceive the public. Everyone knows the truth: Yair Lapid is a staunch leftists, who wrote a weekly column for Yediot Ahronoth," a Likud representative said.

"Lapid's pick for Defense Minister would be Ofir Shelah (Yesh Atid), who has publicly supported the pro-Palestinian NGO 'Breaking the Silence' since the beginning of his career. Another of his favorites is Yael German (Yesh Atid), previously a member of Meretz, who also served as Herzliya's mayor. Another one is Yaakov Peri (Yesh Atid), who took part in a movie which slandered Israel to the world," the representative continued.

"Lapid thinks the Israeli public has forgotten the facts, but the public knows very well that Lapid is a leftist and that every mandate he receives will be handed over to the left in an attempt to topple a nationalist government led by the Likud."