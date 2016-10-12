Trump names Exxon CEO as Secretary of State

Trump chooses Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State; Tillerson apparently has ties with Russia.

According to a report by NBC News, US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Exxon Mobil Corp CEO Rex Tillerson to be the next Secretary of State.

According to the reports, Trump met with Tillerson on Saturday morning.

Tillerson has faced significant criticism as a result of a 2011 business deal with Russia's largest state-owned oil company and reports that he has close ties with the Russian government.

Trump and Tillerson met last Tuesday, and may meet again over the weekend.

Sources caution nothing is official until Trump announces it himself, as he is expected to do next week.

Previously, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former UN Ambassador John Bolton were thought to be leading candidates for the position.

Though Giuliani withdrew himself from consideration, Bolton is expected to become Tillerson's Deputy Secretary of State.