Trump announces new Labor Secretary

Sources say President-elect Donald Trump will choose CEO of CKE Restaurant Holdings Inc. Andrew Puzder as the next US Labor Secretary.

Puzder, who runs Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, served as one of Trump's economic advisers and praised both his negotiating abilities and pragmatism.

Trump said Puzder "will fight to make American workers safer and more prosperous" and will "save small businesses from the crushing burdens of unnecessary regulations that are stunting job growth and suppressing wages.

In a statement, he said, "Andy Puzder has created and boosted the careers of thousands of Americans, and his extensive record fighting for workers makes him the ideal candidate to lead the Department of Labor."

Puzder said, "The president-elect believes, as do I, that the right government policies can result in more jobs and better wages for the American worker."

Connecticut Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro said of Puzder, "With Mr. Puzder, the fox is in the hen house...His nomination represents the greatest assault on workers that we have seen in a generation."