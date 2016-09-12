Dutch police arrest terror suspect in Rotterdam

Police acting on a tip-off from the Dutch intelligence agency on Friday arrested a 30-year-old terrorist suspect and seized an arsenal of weapons in the port city of Rotterdam, prosecutors said, according to Reuters.

Detectives found a Kalashnikov AK-47 rifle, four boxes of illegal highly explosive fireworks, a large depiction of the Islamic State (ISIS) flag, several mobile phones and 1,600 euros in cash when they searched the suspect's apartment, the report said.

"He is suspected of preparing a terrorist crime," prosecutors said in a statement quoted by Reuters. Judges ordered the suspect remanded in custody.

The Netherlands' terrorism threat level has been at one below the highest level since March 2013, meaning that officials believe there is a realistic chance of an attack.

As in many European countries, intelligence officials have repeatedly warned of the threat of radicalization - Dutch citizens who have returned from fighting alongside ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

The investigation was "still in full progress," national prosecution spokesman Wim de Bruin said.

"At this moment we have only one suspect," he said, adding that he could not rule out further arrests. He did not expect prosecutors to release further details on Friday.

After attacks by Islamist terrorists in France, Belgium and Germany, the Netherlands is considered a potential target, because it supports U.S.-led military operations against ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

In March, Dutch police arrested a 32-year-old French national in Rotterdam on suspicion of planning a terror attack.

The man is thought to have been planning an attack in France in the name of ISIS along with Reda Kriket, a terror suspect who was detained near Paris.

Europe's largest port, Rotterdam is home to diverse and transient populations as well as to one of the Netherlands' largest Muslim communities, noted Reuters.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)