MK Hazan caught speeding near Eilat

MK Oren Hazan caught traveling at a speed of 150 km/h on the Arava Highway. He will be summoned for a hearing.

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) was caught speeding on Friday evening as he was travelling to Eilat on the Arava Highway.

Hazan was reportedly caught driving at a speed of 150 kilometers/hour, on a road where the speed limit is 90 km/h. He is expected to be summoned to a hearing within 72 hours, during which it will be decided whether to revoke his driver’s license.

Hazan has yet to comment on the matter, but police stressed that he cooperated with the officers and said he would appear at his hearing. When he assured officers he would come to a hearing whenever it is scheduled, they allowed him to continue on his way to Eilat.

Hazan already has several controversies under his belt since becoming an MK, including a court recently determining that there was evidence to believe that he consumed hard drugs in Bulgaria before he was elected to the Knesset.

The court’s determination with regards to Hazan actually came as it heard a defamation suit that he himself filed against Channel 2 and its reporter, Amit Segal.

The suit came in response to a report published last year by Channel 2 which alleged that prior to his election to the Knesset, Hazan was seen consuming hard drugs while he served as manager of a hotel in Bulgaria.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu recently held a secret meeting to discuss what to do with Hazan in light of the hard drugs controversy.

One of the options discussed was to remove Hazan from the Likud party altogether, but if this route were to be taken, the Likud would lose about 80 thousand shekels of its election funding.

