The fraudulent claims of private Palestinian land

Radio: That was the week that was.

Hear: Why the village of Amona and the rest of Judea and Samaria are already Israeli State Land and no further legislation should be necessary.

How: Mahmoud Abbas speaks in contradictions.

And: The Jewish People's Policy Institute's "thin end of the wedge" recommendations - to water down the definition of "who is a Jew".

Also: Modesty vs. Hypocrisy in the haredi world, as seen by Chiddush, an Israel-Diaspora partnership for religious freedom.

Plus: A report from the Jewish international media summit; and

Why: Walter left a Jerusalem conference early, totally bewildered.





