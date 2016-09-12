Man seriously injured from fall in the Old City

MDA reports man seriously injured after falling nearly 20 feet in Old City of Jerusalem.

A man was seriously injured Friday morning when he fell nearly 20 feet in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The man, estimated to be roughly 40 years of age, fell off the edge of Hayehudim Street, built above the parallel street in the hilly urban area and protected by a handrail, suffering serious head injuries.

Emergency responders from MDA provided first aid to the man and evacuated him to Hadassah Ein Karem Hospital in southern Jerusalem. MDA reports that the man was unconscious and on a respirator.

MDA paramedic Yosef Kasoto, one of the first to arrive at the scene, described the accident.

“Lying on the sidewalk there was a man roughly 40 years of age. He was partially conscious and had a head injury. He told us he had fallen from the guardrail on the street above. We provided him with first aid on the spot, including anesthetizing him and assisting his breathing. He was evacuated to the hospital in an MDA emergency care unit, as his condition was serious.”

The reason for the fall has yet to be determined.