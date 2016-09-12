Youth movements split on how to respond to Amona evacuation

National-religious youth movements split on whether to go to Amona to protest evacuation or stay away for fear of clashes with IDF.

A split is emerging among national-religious youth movements over how to respond to the impending deolition of Amona.

The head of the Bnei Akiva youth movement, Yair Shachal, called for the members of his movement not to go to Amona to protest the planned evacuation of the town for fear of clashes with security forces.

Shachal wrote in a letter that: "The future of the settlements, like the future of the Torah, lies - with God's help - in further education. Therefore, the Bnei Akiva organization will continue to operate as usual."

"From our solidarity with the residents of the land of Israel, including the residents of Amona who are dear [to us], I ask our members to continue to work from our branches and not to travel to Amona or anywhere else where [the situation] could end with a confrontation with IDF soldiers." he wrote.

He added that confronting IDF soldiers is "not the way to maintain Amona, and is not the way to maintain [other] parts of our sacred land."

The Ariel youth movement, on the other hand, called on its members to go to Amona and protest the planned evacuation in person.

The movement circulated a letter which read: "The Ariel youth movement calls on its members and graduates to protest the [government's] intention to destroy Amona. We cannot keep silent at a time when towns in the Land of Israel are being destroyed."

The letter added that protesting does not necessarily lead to violence. "A protest is nonviolent and certainly does not break the law."

Hundreds of youth from around the country have come to Amona in recent days to protest the planned evacuation of the town, which the High Court has ordered be demolished by December 31.