'Beit El is sending a message to the White House'

Supporters in NYC gather to celebrate 34 years of ties to flagship community of Judea and Samaria, say it reflects US support for Yesha.

One thousand supporters of Yesha [the Jewish community in Judea and Samaria] gathered earlier this week for the 34th annual Beit El gala in New York.

The event drew Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, former US Ambassador to the United Nations and potential Trump pick for Secretary of State John Bolton, and former Knesset Member Yaakov ‘Katzeleh’ Katz.

"It’s like a family,” said Katz. “We're talking about the 34th annual dinner, which gathers over 1,000 good friends of Eretz Yisrael in general, and in particular for the Beit El yeshiva center, who have in the past 34 years helped us to rebuild the important Jewish city of Beit El."

"The beautiful thing is that we are all united so many years. No disputes."

Arutz Sheva co-founder Baruch Gordon said the event reflected deep support for the Jewish community in Judea and Samaria, and sent a message to the White House.

"The significance of a gathering like this is that under one roof at one moment a 1,000 people celebrate the return of the Jewish people to Judea and Samaria and to Beit El. That's huge, that's tremendous. And it sends a message to the White House that there's tremendous support for the return of the Jewish people to our homeland."

Beit El Institutions Chairman Eugen Gluck noted that attendance was roughly double what was expected, citing the importance of the cause and the intensity of support among Yesha backers.

"We thought this time it would be a little difficult [to bring people out], we'll have 500 people. And we have almost a 1,000,” said Gluck, attributing the large turnout to "the cause, and the sincerity, and the people. And you know what? They have that feeling and that commitment."

One Brooklyn supporter of Beit El, Reuven Margolis, said the event and other networks tying American Jews to Israel were a much-needed outlet for local Jews.

"We, the Jews of New York, of America, need an outlet to express our support. This creates a bond between us and you [Israelis], a bond that improves and grows stronger."