Egypt: Morsi's son arrested

Egyptian security forces have arrested the son of ousted Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, a local security official said Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

The official said that the son, Osama Morsi, was wanted by authorities, but did not provide further details.

The state-run news website Al-Ahram reported the arrest, saying Osama is accused of inciting violence.

The official added that Osama, one of Morsi's five children, was led away from his house in the Nile Delta on Thursday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to brief the press.

Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, was ousted from power by the army, led by current President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, in 2013. Since then there has been a crackdown on members of the Muslim Brotherhood, which was outlawed and blacklisted as a terrorist organization.

Late last month, Egypt's Court of Cassation overturned a life sentence against the Islamist former President in a case that revolves around accusations of espionage with Hamas.

A week earlier the court overturned a death sentence against Morsi in a case in which he and five other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood were sentenced for their roles in organizing a mass prison break in 2011.

The former president remains in jail on separate convictions.

In 2012, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of inciting the killing of protesters, in an incident that saw 10 people gunned down outside the presidential palace in December 2012.