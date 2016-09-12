Hundreds of youth converge on Amona

Hundreds of young men and women have come to Amona to oppose its impending evacuation and support the residents.

Hundreds of young men and women have come from around the country in recent days to the town of Amona to be there when police security forces come to dismantle the town by the December 25 deadline set by the High Court, the Kikar Hebrew news site reported.

Tents and temporary structures had to be erected to accommodate all of the supporters who have flocked to Amona. More are expected to arrive in the coming days to prevent the evacuation of the town.

Meanwhile, Civil Administration workers in nearby Ofra are busy preparing land to receive evacuees from Amona. The 40 families currently residing in Amona are expected to be housed on three plots of state land.

According to the latest plan, 20 of the families will be housed in the open plots from the start, while the remaining 20 families will be housed in the Midreshet Ofra resarch institute. The Attorney General's office said that this plan was just one of several that are being considered.

The Regulation Law passed its first reading in the Knesset Wednesday. It paves the way for the legalization of thousands of Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria. The clause which would have saved Amona was dropped, however, due to to opposition from Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and from within the coalition.