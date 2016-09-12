Does your income fit in with the retirement lifestyle you want?

How can you make sure that you will have enough money to live the life you want when you retire?

Is there a way to be certain that you will always have enough money to follow the retirement lifestyle of your choice?

Personal finance commentator Jane Bryant Quinn, author of How to Make Your Money Last: The Indispensable Retirement Guide, explains why there is no magic formula for retirement planning and how one of the keys to making your money last is to right-size your expectations.

Can the economy change for the better? Doug Goldstein, CFP, talks about looking at the longer-term view of the world economy. Can things get better? Will you benefit from the worlds future abundance? Get a more optimistic outlook on the world economy, and find out what Doug learned from Peter Diamandis, author of Abundance.





Loading....



