Police block terrorist gathering in Jerusalem

Jerusalem district police commander Yoram HaLevi issued and order on Thursday banning a planned pro-terror gathering in eastern Jerusalem.

The convention, organized by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, was intended to bring together supporters of the terror group and demonstrate support for recent terror attacks against Israelis.

Intelligence agencies uncovered the plans for the convention, and notified local police. HaLevi issued the ban in accordance with Article 69 of the recently passed War on Terror law.

Police units were deployed in and around the location of the planned convention to enforce the ban. No disruptions were reported at the scene of the cancelled event.