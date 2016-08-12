Dozens of mayors and municipal leaders from around Judea, Samaria, and the rest of the country, along with representatives of more than 20 right-wing organizations will attend a rally at Paris Square in Jerusalem next Tuesday under the banner "We are all Amona."

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan said: "It is time for us to stand with our fellow citizens in Amona, who have become the victims of this delusional situation we have somehow found ourselves in. 'We are all Amona' is not just a slogan. Each and every one of us can be residents of the Amonas to come, in a country not everyone is treated equally before the law."

"In this country a citizen living in Tel Aviv does not have to worry that tomorrow they will come and take his home and his life's work." Dagan continued. "But a resident of Samaria cannot sleep at night, because he is worrying that tomorrow morning someone will come and say that his house actually belongs to [the other man] and no proof of his claims will be required. In such a country no one can be certain what will happen tomorrow."

Moshe Seville, the Acting Head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, said: "We have great respect for the ministers and the MKs who [fought for] the Regulation Law, which will help thousands of homes, and also [help] us in Gush Etzion. But at the same time we ask of our great leaders-be great. Don't abandon the lone residents for the 'greater good.'"

Shai Alon, the mayor of Beit El, called on the government to end the "absurdity" of the demolition of Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria.

"I urge all who can attend the rally to come Tuesday to tell the Prime Minister to take responsibility and impose responsibility on the High Court."