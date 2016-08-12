'Trump administration the most pro-Israel in a generation'

New poll shows Israelis overwhelmingly believe incoming Trump administration will be pro-Israel.

While Donald Trump is still more than a month away from taking office, Israelis already overwhelmingly believe his administration will be a strong ally of the Jewish state.

According to a poll conducted by the Dialog polling agency, 83% of Israelis expect the Trump administration to be supportive of Israel.

Marc Zell, Co-Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, said the Trump administration would be a tremendous boon for Israel-US relations.

“All indications are that this is shaping up to be the most pro-Israel Administration in a generation,” said Zell. “Leading that pro-Israel administration is Mr. Trump’s chief strategist and senior counselor Steve Bannon.”

Despite allegations by left-leaning of anti-Semitism by Bannon, Israelis don’t appear to be concerned.

“The people of Israel know what real anti-Semitism is, and Steve Bannon is not an anti-Semite,” said Zell. “83% of Israelis see the new administration, led by Trump and Bannon, as pro-Israel.”

“The Republican Party has the most pro-Israel platform in a generation, the President-elect and his staff have a courageously pro-Israel focus and outlook, and their cabinet picks and policies – which will be implemented by Steve Bannon and his team – are good for Israel and for the Jewish people,” added Zell.