'The Prime Minister is only interested in staying in power'

Yehudit Desenberg, a resident of Gush Etzion who lost her daughter and son-in-law in a terrorist shooting attack 20 years ago, visited Thursday the memorial in Netiv Ha'avot which the High Court has ordered be demolished by May, 2017.

"I was here when we started to build Netiv Ha'avot." she told Arutz Sheva. "All construction in Israel is Zionist, Jewish, and imbued with faith, and all of these calls to demolish are destructive calls which have no place in the religion of the State of Israel."

She said that claims that the current government is right-wing are false. "The Prime Minister is a man who doesn't care if he is right or left. He only cares if he survives, and his outlook is purely political, with no spark of faith."

She added that Netanyahu treats Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria as something that has a price, and therefore does not act to aid them as he should. "He does a cost-benefit analysis and thinks that it is more important to get the support of the world and to wait for the hostility in the world to die down or for what Trump will say."

She said that it is ridiculous to decide domestic policy based on what the new President of the United States might or might not say. "This is our country."