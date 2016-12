IDF prepares to receive its first F-35 stealth fighter next week.

F-35 Lightning II Adir on its way to Israel





The Israeli Air Force will receive its first pair of F-35I “Adir” fighter jets next Monday, when the two planes arrive at the Nevatim air force base in the Negev.

The F-35I will be Israel’s first stealth fighter and Israel’s first fifth-generation fighter jet, expanding the IAF’s capabilities.

One of the American pilots bringing the two planes to Israel, callsign “Animal”, spoke with the IDF about the IAF’s latest acquisition.